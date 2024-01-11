Police in Quinte West investigate after finding dead body in motel

Send this page to someone via email

A death investigation is underway in Quinte West after police found a body in a motel on Dundas Street East.

Police say they were conducting a well-being check at the motel at around 11 a.m. on Sunday when they found a deceased person in the building.

Members of Quinte West Fire and Emergency Services were also at the scene.

Police say the investigation will continue under the direction of the OPP criminal investigation branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. Police add that residents might notice an increased police presence is expected in the area while they investigate.