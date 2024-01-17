OPP seek video in Quinte West teen’s death at Trenton motel

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the death of a teen at a Trenton motel.

Police and emergency crews were called to the Park Motel at 276 Dundas St. E. for a well-being check around 11 a.m. on Jan. 7.

Kiean Stoddard, 17, was found dead at the scene, police said in a media release Wednesday.

Police haven’t said how the Quinte West teen died or if his death is being considered as a homicide.

The OPP’s criminal investigation branch is investigating, along with the office of the chief coroner and the Ontario forensic pathology service.

Investigators are asking anyone with doorbell camera or dashcam video from Jan. 3 between 5 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. in the area of 276 Dundas St. E. in Trenton to contact police. 2

Contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or video can be uploaded online to ontarioprovincialpolice.ca. Tips can also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).