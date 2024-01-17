Menu

Crime

OPP seek video in Quinte West teen’s death at Trenton motel

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 17, 2024 10:14 am
Quinte West OPP are asking for help in the investigation of a teen's death a Trenton motel. View image in full screen
Quinte West OPP are asking for help in the investigation of a teen's death a Trenton motel. Global News
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the death of a teen at a Trenton motel.

Police and emergency crews were called to the Park Motel at 276 Dundas St. E. for a well-being check around 11 a.m. on Jan. 7.

Kiean Stoddard, 17, was found dead at the scene, police said in a media release Wednesday.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police haven’t said how the Quinte West teen died or if his death is being considered as a homicide.

The OPP’s criminal investigation branch is investigating, along with the office of the chief coroner and the Ontario forensic pathology service.

Investigators are asking anyone with doorbell camera or dashcam video from Jan. 3 between 5 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. in the area of 276 Dundas St. E. in Trenton to contact police. 2

Contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or video can be uploaded online to ontarioprovincialpolice.ca. Tips can also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

 

 

