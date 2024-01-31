Menu

Fire

Air quality alert cancelled after fire at eastern Alberta oil lease site

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted January 31, 2024 10:26 am
1 min read
Air quality alert cancelled after fire at eastern Alberta oil lease site
WATCH ABOVE: An Alberta Emergency Alert has ended following a fire at an oil lease site in the County of Minburn.
Air quality is no longer a concern for people in the eastern Alberta County of Minburn, following a fiery blaze at an oil lease site Tuesday evening.

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued just after 5:15 p.m. Tuesday due to toxic smoke coming from a fire at an oil lease site 23 kilometres southeast of Mannville. The fire involved four crude oil tanks at a privately leased site, according to County of Minburn officials.

People in a number of surrounding areas were asked to close their windows and shelter in place.

Emergency alert issued over toxic smoke from fire at oil lease site in eastern Alberta

Video from the scene showed massive plumes of smoke coming from the fire.

The emergency alert was cancelled just after 7 p.m.

In an updated news release Tuesday evening, the County of Minburn said the fire was extinguished and there was no longer toxic smoke being released. However, people were asked to avoid the area as emergency crews worked to “guarantee the safety of everyone involved.”

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

