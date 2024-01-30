Toxic smoke from fire at oil lease site triggers emergency alert in eastern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

An out-of-control fire broke out at an oil lease site Tuesday afternoon in eastern Alberta, triggering an emergency air quality alert for people in the area to due toxic smoke.

The scene is located 23 kilometres southeast of Mannville near Range Road 82 and Township Road 480, in Minburn County.

Crude oil is burning and toxic smoke is being produced. The smoke is dangerous if inhaled, the Alberta Emergency Alert issued at 5:17 p.m. said.

“Emergency response is currently underway following a crude oil fire in the SE area of the county,” Minburn County posted to its website.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Firefighters from Wainwright, Irma and surrounding communities responded to the blaze.

“First responders and firefighting teams are actively working to contain and extinguish the flames. For safety reasons, we urge everyone to avoid the area to allow the crews to work efficiently.”

Story continues below advertisement

The following areas are affected:

Irma

Beaver County

Vermilion River County No. 24

Wainwright No. 61

Minburn County No. 27

Minburn

Vermilion

Flagstaff County

Innisfree

Mannville

Wainwright

People are ordered to shelter in place immediately, go inside and close all windows and doors.

If driving, close windows and vents and leave the area.

No evacuation is required at this time, but prepare for a possible evacuation later Tuesday tonight, the county said.

In the meantime, area residents are being told to gather clothes, documents, and medications you will need in case an evacuation is required.

— This is a breaking news story. More to come…