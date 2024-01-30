Menu

Crime

Pedestrian seriously hurt in collision on Vancouver’s west side

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 30, 2024 11:01 pm
1 min read
Vancouver police are investigating a collision that left a pedestrian with serious injuries. View image in full screen
Vancouver police are investigating a collision that left a pedestrian with serious injuries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A pedestrian was seriously hurt Tuesday after being struck by a driver in Vancouver’s Point Grey neighbourhood.

Vancouver police said it was investigating the collision on West 16th Avenue, near Lord Byng Secondary.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

West 16th Avenue was temporarily closed between Crown and Dunbar streets as police investigated, but has since reopened.

