Pedestrian seriously hurt in collision on Vancouver’s west side

A pedestrian was seriously hurt Tuesday after being struck by a driver in Vancouver’s Point Grey neighbourhood.

Vancouver police said it was investigating the collision on West 16th Avenue, near Lord Byng Secondary.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

West 16th Avenue was temporarily closed between Crown and Dunbar streets as police investigated, but has since reopened.

