Remaining suspect wanted in Langmuir Avenue shooting turns self in: London, Ont. police

London, Ont., police say the last remaining suspect wanted in connection with a shooting on Langmuir Avenue nearly a year ago has turned himself in to police.

The 23-year-old man, from Brantford, remains in custody as of Tuesday, police said. He has a court date Thursday.

Last Thursday, police confirmed that two people were in custody in connection with the Feb. 21, 2023, shooting.

At that time, police said a 29-year-old from Brantford and a 45-year-old from Hamilton were “in custody on unrelated matters,” but a 23-year-old from Brantford had not yet been located.

All three are facing charges including aggravated assault, armed robbery, use of a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence and disguise with intent. The third suspect has since turned himself in.

Police initially said they were called to a residence around 12:50 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2023 and found a victim with a gunshot wound, but the suspects had already fled. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.