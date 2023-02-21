1 hospitalized following shooting at Langmuir Avenue home, London, Ont. police say

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound on Tuesday following a shooting at a home in the east end of London, Ont., police said.

Officers responded to an unspecified address along Langmuir Avenue, located near Highbury Avenue, around 12:50 p.m. for a reported shooting, police said.

At the scene, one person was located with an apparent gunshot wound. They were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators say a suspect vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived. No description of the suspect vehicle was provided, and police have not said how many suspects are being sought.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

It’s the second shooting to be reported by the city in a matter of days.

Police are continuing to investigate a reported shooting in a northwest London parking lot on Friday night that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.