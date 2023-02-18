Menu

Canada

London, Ont. police investigate shooting in northwest parking lot

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted February 18, 2023 1:51 pm
Picture of police cruiser baring the words "London Police." View image in full screen
London Police Cruiser. File photo. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL
London, Ont., police are investigating a shooting that took place in a parking lot in the city’s northwest end.

Police say two men were in a parking lot in the area of Fanshawe Park Road West and Hyde Park Road around 8 p.m. Friday.

Another man approached them and reportedly shot at them, police say.

The suspect then left the area.

One of the victims was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the other was not injured.

Police believe this was not a random attack.

The investigation is ongoing and has been taken over by investigators from the London Police Service Major Crime Section.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

