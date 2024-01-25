London, Ont. police seek 3rd suspect nearly a year after Langmuir Avenue shooting

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police say two people are in custody, with one person still wanted, in connection with a shooting at a home on Langmuir Avenue on Feb. 21, 2023.

Police initially said they were called to a residence around 12:50 p.m. and found a victim with a gunshot wound, but the suspects had already fled. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, nearly a year after the initial incident, police announced charges against three people.

A 29-year-old from Brantford and a 45-year-old from Hamilton are “in custody on unrelated matters,” but a 23-year-old from Brantford has not yet been located.

All three are facing charges including aggravated assault, armed robbery, use of a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence and disguise with intent.

Police have provided a name and suspect description on their website and ask that anyone with information about the outstanding suspect’s whereabouts contact them.