Regina’s Red Light Safety Program expands to focus on driver behaviour

Motorists are being advised to follow rules of the road including making a complete stop at a red light before turning.

This is part of the City of Regina’s expansion of the Red Light Safety Program to help change driver behaviour, improve pedestrian safety and reduce right turn collisions.

“Through the expansion of the Red Light Safety Program, we are focusing on preventing rolling right turn on red violations because they pose a significant safety risk, particularly for vulnerable road users,” stated Chris Warren, Director of Roadways and Transportation, in a release.

“Drivers can protect pedestrians and cyclists by making a full stop before turning right at all red lights and stop signs.”

According to a release, starting on Feb. 1, drivers at all three safety camera locations who fail to stop at the red light before turning right will be issued a warning notice. On April 1, enforcement will begin with $230 tickets issued for this infraction. This will occur at three locations including Albert Street and Saskatchewan Drive, Albert Street and Parliament Avenue and Dewdney Avenue and Lewvan Drive.

“There were 170 collisions in 2023 involving pedestrians and vehicles in our city, seven of which, tragically, resulted in fatalities,” stated Sgt. Shannon Gordon of the Regina Police Service (RPS) Traffic Unit.

“Drivers can do their part to keep our roads safe by coming to a complete stop at all red lights and stop signs. One way to encourage that behaviour is through the Red Light Safety Program.”

The City of Regina and RPS will be complementing this new initiative with an education campaign, the release read.