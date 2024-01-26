Menu

Crime

Man dies after Maple Ridge shooting, homicide investigation underway

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 26, 2024 8:21 pm
1 min read
1 injured in Maple Ridge shooting, vehicle fire nearby
WATCH: One person was injured in a daylight shooting in Maple Ridge on Saturday.
A homicide investigation is underway after a man shot in Maple Ridge, B.C., last weekend died of his injuries.

The 18-year-old was found suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene of a vehicle collision on 123rd Avenue near 222nd Street around 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 20.

The young man died of his injuries in the hospital on Thursday, the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said in a Friday press release.

Man arrested for deadly 2022 Surrey shooting

Not long after the shooting first occurred, RCMP said they received reports of a vehicle fire on the same street, about three kilometres west.

Homicide investigators are now working with Ridge Meadows RCMP, the BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Service on the case.

“This is a tragic situation where a young man’s life was taken from him. We’re asking for witnesses to come forward,” said IHIT’s Sgt. Timothy Pierotti in the release.

Police are seeking anyone with information or dashcam footage from 222nd Street and 123 Avenue, or the north side of Westview Secondary School at 209th Street and 123rd Avenue on Jan. 20 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Investigators can be reached at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

