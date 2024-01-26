Mountie gets community sentence for assaulting girl, breach of trust

Send this page to someone via email

A New Brunswick RCMP officer who was found guilty of assaulting a 16-year-old girl has been given a two-year sentence to be served in the community.

Osama Ibrahim, 29, was found guilty last month of assault, breach of trust, choking during an assault and carrying, using or threatening to use a weapon during an assault.

The Crown had asked for a sentence of 12 to 15 months in jail, while the defence asked for the time to be served under house arrest.

Reading parts of a victim impact statement, Crown prosecutor Christopher Lavigne said the girl, who cannot be named because of a publication ban, has been dealing with depression and now finds herself unable to trust people, especially the police.

Ibrahim told the court today that he wanted to apologize to everyone, including the family, and asked the judge for “mercy.”

Provincial court Judge Kelly Winchester said no length of sentence would repair the harm done to the family.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2024.