Crime

Woman found dead in Cambridge home, Waterloo region’s 2nd homicide of the day

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 26, 2024 9:20 am
1 min read
A police car with flashing lights is shown in this file image. View image in full screen
A police car with flashing lights is shown in this file image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Rourke
A 61-year-old woman was found dead at a home in Cambridge on Thursday evening in what Waterloo Regional Police have declared to be a homicide.

Police say that at shortly after 9 p.m. they were called to a home on Fletcher Circle for a wellbeing check.

They say they found the dead woman and took a 57-year-old man into custody.

Police say the man and woman know one another and there are no further concerns for public safety.

It was the second homicide of the day and year in Waterloo Region.

On Thursday morning, police say they found  a 28-year-old man was found dead outside of a home on Gray Street after a shooting in Kitchener, shortly after 9 a.m.

