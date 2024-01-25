Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Fatal shooting in Kitchener, Ont. under investigation, hold and secure lifted for 6 schools

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 25, 2024 10:20 am
1 min read
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Waterloo regional police say they’re currently at the scene of a fatal shooting in the Idlewood area of Kitchener, Ont.

A social media post from police issued at 9:25 a.m. did not provide many details other than say that the shooting happened near Gray Street and Casey Drive.

A short time later, a second posted on X (formerly Twitter) was issued that said a man had been injured. A police spokesperson told Global News that the man has since died.

The Waterloo Region District School Board says four schools in the area — Grand River Collegiate Institute, Chicopee Hills Public School, Lackner Woods Public School and Stanley Park Public School – have been placed under a hold and secure at the request of police.

Police say that two Catholic schools – Saint John Paul II School and St. Daniel Catholic Elementary School – have been placed under hold and secures as well.

Story continues below advertisement

The hold and secure at the schools was lifted at around 11 a.m.

Police also warned residents that there is an extensive police presence in the area.

They asked that anyone with information to call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

