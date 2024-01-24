Menu

Crime

Thief makes off with $50K in gold, silver coins from Kingston CFB post office: police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 24, 2024 5:33 pm
1 min read
Kingston Military Police are investigating after they say a man stole packages containing $50,000 in gold and silver coins from the CFB Kingston Canada Post office last week.
$50,000 worth of gold and silver coins have been stolen from the Canada Post Office at CFB Kingston, police say.

Police say five packages containing the gold and silver coins were dropped off at the post office around 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

According to investigators a man walked into the post office 15 minutes later and left with the coins after presenting an Ontario driver’s license, which identified himself as the package’s owner.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

It became apparent the man had used a fake ID when the true owner came to pick them up the next day, police say.

Military police are now asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect, who, they say had a blue and black foldable cart, seemingly aware that the packages were heavy.

The suspect is described as a French-speaking young man, roughly 5’8″-5’9″ tall, wearing sweatpants and a hoodie, as well as a blue medical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call lead investigator Master Corporal Harrison Swinson of the Kingston Military Police at at 613-541-5010 ext. 5676 or by email at Harrison.Swinson@forces.gc.ca.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

