Ontario man charged following drug trafficking investigation in Regina

Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) drug unit (RDU) conducted a recent drug trafficking investigation where a 30-year-old man from Ontario was charged.
According to RPS, officers conducted a traffic stop on Jan. 19 in the 100 block of University Park Drive and arrested a man.
“Following the arrest, members of RDU, with the assistance members of the SWAT Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 100 Block of Barr Street,” a release read.
During the course of the investigation, police say they seized several fraudulent identification documents, over $66,000 in cash, over 500 grams of what is believed to be cocaine with a street value of $85,000, multiple cellphones and other items associated with drug trafficking.
Denzel Alexander Joseph-Napier is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000 and two counts of fraudulent documents.
Joseph-Napier made his first appearance on these charges in Regina provincial court on Monday.
