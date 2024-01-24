Menu

Crime

Ontario man charged following drug trafficking investigation in Regina

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 24, 2024 2:57 pm
1 min read
Members of the Regina police charged a 30-year-old man after seizing over $66,000 in cash, fraudulent ID, $85,000 worth of what police believe to be cocaine and other items. View image in full screen
Members of the Regina police charged a 30-year-old man after seizing over $66,000 in cash, fraudulent ID, $85,000 worth of what police believe to be cocaine and other items. Photo courtesy: Regina Police Service
Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) drug unit (RDU) conducted a recent drug trafficking investigation where a 30-year-old man from Ontario was charged.

According to RPS, officers conducted a traffic stop on Jan. 19 in the 100 block of University Park Drive and arrested a man.

“Following the arrest, members of RDU, with the assistance members of the SWAT Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 100 Block of Barr Street,” a release read.

During the course of the investigation, police say they seized several fraudulent identification documents, over $66,000 in cash, over 500 grams of what is believed to be cocaine with a street value of $85,000, multiple cellphones and other items associated with drug trafficking.

Denzel Alexander Joseph-Napier is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000 and two counts of fraudulent documents.

Joseph-Napier made his first appearance on these charges in Regina provincial court on Monday.

