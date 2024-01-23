Suspect turns himself in, charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Windsor, Ont. man

A man from Lasalle, Ont., just west of Windsor, is facing a charge of first-degree murder after a man died following a shooting near Emeryville, east of Windsor.
According to OPP, the LaSalle Police Service contacted them on Saturday to report that a man had turned himself in following a shooting at an address on Faleria Street that morning.
Meanwhile, provincial police say officers were called to Faleria Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. that day, and one person was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
They were later pronounced dead and have now been identified as Tony Bechara, 47, of Windsor.
Glen Mayer, 47, of Lasalle, is charged with first-degree murder and remains in custody, police say.
