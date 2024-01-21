OPP investigating suspected homicide in Lakeshore, Ont., 1 dead

OPP are investigating a suspected homicide in Lakeshore, Ont., that occurred Saturday morning.
Police say officers were called to Faleria Street in Belle River shortly before 10:30 a.m., and one person was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. They were later pronounced dead.
Police say one person is in custody and that there’s no threat to public safety.
No further details were released.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
