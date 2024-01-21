Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP investigating suspected homicide in Lakeshore, Ont., 1 dead

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted January 21, 2024 1:58 pm
File photo of an OPP cruiser.
File photo of an OPP cruiser. File / AM980 London
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OPP are investigating a suspected homicide in Lakeshore, Ont., that occurred Saturday morning.

Police say officers were called to Faleria Street in Belle River shortly before 10:30 a.m., and one person was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. They were later pronounced dead.

Police say one person is in custody and that there’s no threat to public safety.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

No further details were released.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Click to play video: 'Colborne sudden death now being investigated as homicide: OPP'
Colborne sudden death now being investigated as homicide: OPP
Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices