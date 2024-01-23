Traffic mayhem hits Metro Vancouver as transit supervisor strike enters day 2

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers on Metro Vancouver roads Tuesday morning no doubt had to pack their patience.

As the transit supervisor strike entered day two, grounding all Coast Mountain buses and the SeaBus to a halt, commuters were forced into their cars to get to their workplaces and appointments.

As a result, most of the roads in the region were flooded with vehicles, causing accidents, stalls and massive delays.

A couple of crashes around Highway 1 in Coquitlam turned the highway westbound into a parking lot.

⚠️ #BCHwy1 – Westbound vehicle incident west of the #PortMannBridge has the HOV lane and one centre lane blocked. Crews are on route to assist. Expect major delays. #Coquitlam #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/pO0Q50jqi6 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 23, 2024

Drivers trying to use the Alex Fraser Bridge were also faced with huge delays due to a crash northbound by the Nordel Way overpass.

#AlexFraser – Crash northbound at the south end(by the Nordel Way overpass) in the left lane.^ms #BCHWY91 — AM730Traffic (@AM730Traffic) January 23, 2024

Other backups around the region did not involve any accidents but the added number of vehicles on the roads caused heavy volume on almost all major and feeder routes.

The B.C. government said Monday it may bring a “special mediator” into the ongoing labour dispute between the Coast Mountain Bus Company and TransLink transit supervisors represented by CUPE 4500.

Labour Minister Harry Bains presented the option Monday after picket lines went up at major transit centres in Metro Vancouver, where bus and SeaBus service was suspended.

The strike, slated to last until 3 a.m. Wednesday, left thousands of transit users in the cold on Monday and into Tuesday.

On Monday, BCAA’s Road Assistance team said it saw “a sizable increase” in calls for help in Metro Vancouver.

Battery boosts, flat tires, and tows were most common, according to the organization.

Drivers are advised to pack their patience for the commute home on Tuesday.