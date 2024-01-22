Menu

Canada

Crews respond to fatal heli ski crash north of Terrace, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 22, 2024 9:06 pm
1 min read
Heli-skiing crash reported in mountains near Terrace
Developing: A helicopter crash was reported Monday afternoon in the mountains north of Terrace. As Jordan Armstrong reports, the chopper was flying for a heli-skiing tour company called Northern Escape.
Rescue efforts were underway Monday evening after a heli ski helicopter crashed in Northern British Columbia.

Global News has learned there were fatalities in the crash, but the number of victims is unknown.

Northern Escape Heli Skiing confirmed that one of its aircraft crashed in the mountains north of Terrace, sometime around 4 p.m.

The company said it was working to confirm how many people were on board and what conditions they were in.

The helicopter was an Augusta A119 Koala, which can carry up to eight people.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria said it had been notified of the crash, and that a CH-149 Cormorant from 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron in Comox was on standby to assist if needed.

