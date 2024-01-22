Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 men arrested after separate assaults on Toronto parking enforcement officers

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted January 22, 2024 8:54 pm
1 min read
The Toronto Police Service is making the public aware of an arrest made in an assault investigation. A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Service is making the public aware of an arrest made in an assault investigation. A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say two men have been arrested and charged after separate assaults of parking enforcement officers in the city earlier this month.

Police said the first incident occurred on Jan. 14 in the Flemington Road and Ranee Avenue area in North York at around 2 a.m.

According to police, a parking enforcement officer was conducting enforcement in the area and tagged the accused’s vehicle.

A man then reportedly exited a nearby residence and confronted the officer. When the officer was returning to their marked vehicle, they were allegedly assaulted by the man.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The officer called police for assistance and the man was subsequently arrested.

Police said a 33-year-old man from Mississauga was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer and he is scheduled to appear in an Ontario court next month.

Story continues below advertisement

A few days later, on Jan. 19, the second incident occurred, according to police.

Police say officers responded to a call for an assault in the Bleecker Street and Wellesley Street East area in Toronto at around 1 p.m.

Trending Now

In this incident, it’s alleged that a parking enforcement officer on bicycle patrol was conducting enforcement in the area and tagged a vehicle at a transit stop.

Police say a man exited a near-by building and began yelling at the officer. He then allegedly assaulted the officer, kicked their bicycle over causing damage and then got into his vehicle and drove off.

Officers attended the scene and were able to stop the driver of the vehicle nearby.

Police said a 58-year-old man from Toronto was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer and mischief/damage to property not exceeding $5000. He is scheduled to appear in an Ontario court on Feb. 26.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices