2 men arrested after separate assaults on Toronto parking enforcement officers

Toronto police say two men have been arrested and charged after separate assaults of parking enforcement officers in the city earlier this month.

Police said the first incident occurred on Jan. 14 in the Flemington Road and Ranee Avenue area in North York at around 2 a.m.

According to police, a parking enforcement officer was conducting enforcement in the area and tagged the accused’s vehicle.

A man then reportedly exited a nearby residence and confronted the officer. When the officer was returning to their marked vehicle, they were allegedly assaulted by the man.

The officer called police for assistance and the man was subsequently arrested.

Police said a 33-year-old man from Mississauga was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer and he is scheduled to appear in an Ontario court next month.

A few days later, on Jan. 19, the second incident occurred, according to police.

Police say officers responded to a call for an assault in the Bleecker Street and Wellesley Street East area in Toronto at around 1 p.m.

In this incident, it’s alleged that a parking enforcement officer on bicycle patrol was conducting enforcement in the area and tagged a vehicle at a transit stop.

Police say a man exited a near-by building and began yelling at the officer. He then allegedly assaulted the officer, kicked their bicycle over causing damage and then got into his vehicle and drove off.

Officers attended the scene and were able to stop the driver of the vehicle nearby.

Police said a 58-year-old man from Toronto was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer and mischief/damage to property not exceeding $5000. He is scheduled to appear in an Ontario court on Feb. 26.