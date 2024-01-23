2024 Oscar nominations: ‘Oppenheimer’ leads with 13 nods

Send this page to someone via email

Last year, there was a film for every type of moviegoer. Now the best of the best — including the epic biographical thriller Oppenheimer and the witty fantasy comedy Barbie — will battle it out at the 96th annual Academy Awards.

The much-anticipated 2024 Oscars nominations were revealed Tuesday morning by actors Zazie Beetz, who starred in the TV show Atlanta, and Jack Quaid of The Boys. With speed and agility, Beetz and Quaid read out the nominations for all 23 categories.

Perhaps to no surprise, Cillian Murphy achieved a Best Actor nomination — though some will be shocked to see Margot Robbie did not earn a nod for her plastic performance in her respective Barbenheimer flick.

Though Murphy is said to be the frontrunner for the men’s prize, others, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper, could still usurp the honour. The women’s award will see a battle of titan performances from actors including Lily Gladstone and Emma Stone.

In the end, Chrstopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer scored the most nominations, with 13 mentions.

Poor Things earned 11 nominations, though Martin Scorsese’s Western crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon followed close behind with 10.

Barbie scored only eight.

Among the other leading nominees is Bradley Cooper’s biographical film about Leonard Bernstein, Maestro, and the absurdist comedy Poor Things. Even the fan favourite film Past Lives achieved two nominations for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

Canadian actor Ryan Gosling earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his much beloved portrayal of Ken in Barbie. Canadians Robbie Robertson, the late creator of the score for Killers of the Flower Moon, and Celine Song, director of Past Lives, also earned honours.

Jimmy Kimmel is slated to host the glitzy awards ceremony in March. Kimmel has already hosted the Oscars thrice, in 2017, 2018 and 2023.

Find the complete list of the 2023 Oscar nominees in all the major categories, below.

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Directing

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

May December

Past Lives

Maestro

Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

International Feature Film

The Teachers’ Lounge, Germany

Io Capitano, Italy

Perfect Days, Japan

Society of the Snow, Spain

The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Live-Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Music (Original Song)

The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot

I’m Just Ken from Barbie

It Never Went Away from American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For? from Barbie

Music (Original Score)

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

