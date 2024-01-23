2024 Oscar nominations: ‘Oppenheimer’ leads with 13 nods

Last year, there was a film for every type of moviegoer. Now the best of the best — including the epic biographical thriller Oppenheimer and the witty fantasy comedy Barbie — will battle it out at the 96th annual Academy Awards.
The much-anticipated 2024 Oscars nominations were revealed Tuesday morning by actors Zazie Beetz, who starred in the TV show Atlanta, and Jack Quaid of The Boys. With speed and agility, Beetz and Quaid read out the nominations for all 23 categories.
Perhaps to no surprise, Cillian Murphy achieved a Best Actor nomination — though some will be shocked to see Margot Robbie did not earn a nod for her plastic performance in her respective Barbenheimer flick.
Though Murphy is said to be the frontrunner for the men’s prize, others, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper, could still usurp the honour. The women’s award will see a battle of titan performances from actors including Lily Gladstone and Emma Stone.
In the end, Chrstopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer scored the most nominations, with 13 mentions.
Poor Things earned 11 nominations, though Martin Scorsese’s Western crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon followed close behind with 10.
Barbie scored only eight.
Among the other leading nominees is Bradley Cooper’s biographical film about Leonard Bernstein, Maestro, and the absurdist comedy Poor Things. Even the fan favourite film Past Lives achieved two nominations for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.
Canadian actor Ryan Gosling earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his much beloved portrayal of Ken in Barbie. Canadians Robbie Robertson, the late creator of the score for Killers of the Flower Moon, and Celine Song, director of Past Lives, also earned honours.
Jimmy Kimmel is slated to host the glitzy awards ceremony in March. Kimmel has already hosted the Oscars thrice, in 2017, 2018 and 2023.
Find the complete list of the 2023 Oscar nominees in all the major categories, below.
—
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Actress in a Leading Role
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Actress in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Directing
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
May December
Past Lives
Maestro
Film Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
International Feature Film
The Teachers’ Lounge, Germany
Io Capitano, Italy
Perfect Days, Japan
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom
Animated Feature Film
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Animated Short Film
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Live-Action Short Film
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Music (Original Song)
The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot
I’m Just Ken from Barbie
It Never Went Away from American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For? from Barbie
Music (Original Score)
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Documentary Feature
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Documentary Short Film
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
—
