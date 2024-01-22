Menu

Crime

Calgary police make arrests in wire theft that leaves thousands without internet, phone

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted January 22, 2024 1:55 pm
1 min read
A file photo of a Calgary Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A file photo of a Calgary Police Service cruiser. Global News
Two people have been charged in relation to the theft of telecommunication wire.

Calgary police said the theft left 2,056 people without phone or internet access, and resulted in $276,000 in property damage.

On Dec. 8, 2023, police believe three suspects entered multiple manholes in the 2000 block of Glenmore Trail Southeast to steal the wire.

On Jan. 2, 2024, a search warrant was executed on a home in the 3000 block of 37 Street Southwest, where investigators found evidence consistent with the theft and resale of copper wire.

Jared John Hiebert, 50, was charged with theft over $5,000, trafficking stolen property and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking. Hiebert is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

Tamara Lynne Hurlbert, 40, was charged with theft over $5,000 and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking. Hurlbert is next due in court on Jan. 31.

Police believe one person is still unaccounted for in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

