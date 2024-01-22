NHL fines Maple Leafs defenceman Timmins

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

NEW YORK – The NHL has fined Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Conor Timmins US$2,864.58 for cross-checking Kraken forward Brandon Tanev during a game Sunday night in Seattle.

The incident occurred 2:12 into the game. Timmins was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Toronto won the game 3-1.

Story continues below advertisement

The Maple Leafs return to action after a four-game road trip when they host the Central Division-leading Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2024.