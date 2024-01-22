SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

NHL fines Maple Leafs defenceman Timmins

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2024 12:54 pm
NEW YORK – The NHL has fined Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Conor Timmins US$2,864.58 for cross-checking Kraken forward Brandon Tanev during a game Sunday night in Seattle.

The amount is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement between the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association.

The incident occurred 2:12 into the game. Timmins was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking.

Toronto won the game 3-1.

The Maple Leafs return to action after a four-game road trip when they host the Central Division-leading Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

