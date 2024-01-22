Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

ANALYSIS: Winnipeg Jets’ success a full-team effort this season

By Ross Levitan Global News
Posted January 22, 2024 9:46 am
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s somewhat of a cliche in the sporting world, but the Winnipeg Jets have been a shining example of the “next man up” mentality this season.

Six weeks without Gabe Vilardi. Five weeks without Kyle Connor. Now? Ten days and counting without Mark Scheifele.

Of course, there are teams that have had much worse injury luck this season, but those are top players who have missed substantial time.

Story continues below advertisement

Head coach Rick Bowness and his staff would love to ice the best line-up possible every night, but these injuries have created opportunities and guys like Nikolaj Ehlers, Alex Iafallo, and now Adam Lowry have stepped up and shown they can all contribute as top-line players.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Maybe more important is the trickle-down effect that has in the line-up: who would have thought fringe NHLers like Dominic Toninato and Axel Jonsson-Fiallby would be having such a positive impact?

Bigger picture, could this affect how general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff approaches the trade deadline?

There will be plenty of time to speculate over the next 46 days about what the Jets need to add to push themselves over the top.

Story continues below advertisement

But one thing is for sure, the Winnipeg Jets are encapsulating the true definition of being a team — with a next man stepping up every single night to maintain the status of being the NHL’s best.

Click to play video: 'John Shannon on the Jets: January 17'
John Shannon on the Jets: January 17
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices