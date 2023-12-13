Menu

Winnipeg Jets’ Kyle Connor out 6-8 weeks with knee injury

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted December 13, 2023 6:57 pm
The diagnosis is in for Winnipeg Jets star forward Kyle Connor and the news is not great, though it certainly could be a whole lot worse.

Connor will miss the next six to eight weeks with a knee injury. Jets head coach Rick Bowness told 680 CJOB Radio Play By Play Broadcaster Paul Edmonds that Connor has a mild MCL sprain and deep bone bruise in his right knee.

Connor had to be helped off the ice in the second period of Sunday’s victory after a knee-on-knee collision with Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Strome.

He underwent an MRI on Monday while on the road trip and left the team to fly back to Winnipeg to be further evaluated by team doctors.

The Jets are off from January 28 to February 5 for their mid-season break and the NHL’s annual all-star weekend. Connor would miss their next 20 games if he’s able to return after their break in eight weeks time.

The Jets placed Connor on injured reserve on Wednesday, while also recalling forward Dominic Toninato from the AHL’s Manitoba Moose on an emergency basis.

Connor leads the Jets with 17 goals and has also recorded 11 assists in 26 games this season.

