Winnipeg Jets’ Mark Scheifele listed day-to-day with lower-body injury

Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele has been unable to finish their last two games because of injuries, but there is still a chance he plays in their next match on Saturday.

Scheifele pulled up on a back check early in the second period of Thursday’s win over the Chicago Blackhawks and headed straight to the dressing room to never return.

But the injury is not considered to be very serious and keeping him out for the rest of the game was more a precautionary measure.

“Lower-body, day-to-day, so, we’ll see how he is tomorrow,” said Jets head coach Rick Bowness following Friday’s practice. “That’s a good thing. The way he pulled up when he was skating and the way he left the ice and didn’t come back.

“You know he’s a tremendous competitor and those guys will fight through anything. So he took the precautionary route.”

Scheifele currently leads the team in scoring with 14 goals and 27 assists in 41 games.

Nikolaj Ehlers is dealing with an upper-body injury and left Friday’s practice early, but it’s not expected to keep him out of the lineup. Kyle Connor practiced in a non-contact jersey as he works his way back from a knee injury he suffered around a month ago.

With a franchise record eight straight wins, the Jets continue their four-game homestand on Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers.