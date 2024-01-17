Menu

Video link
Headline link
Sports

ANALYSIS: All-star nod for Jets coach Rick Bowness was a long time coming

By Paul Edmonds CJOB
Posted January 17, 2024 9:00 am
Paul Edmonds Jets Report View image in full screen

At 68 years old, only Rick Bowness knows how many years he has left to coach in the National Hockey League. In terms of what remains to be accomplished in his career, the list is really only devoid of a Stanley Cup.

However, it was interesting to note that through his nearly 800 games as an NHL head coach, countless more as an assistant or associate and with over 40 years of top-level experience in the game, that next month’s appearance at the league’s annual all-star game will be his first.

As a hockey lifer, it would be easy to presume that his career would have been met with other occasions to be called an all-star, but that is not the case. And while his response to the recent questions about the honour were met with a casual warmth at best, the Jets’ bench boss is richly deserved of being one of four head coaches selected.

After all, his team is residing at the top of the entire league, setting franchise records for wins and consecutive points and gaining notoriety as one of the NHL’s toughest outs.

And whether he wants to admit it or not, Bowness is one of the biggest reasons why the Jets are where they are. Of course, he deflected that too in recent conversations, quickly acknowledging ownership, management and the players. but his presence and experience has pulled all of those elements together into an impressive hockey team.

Now, one wonders how excited Bowness truly is about travelling to Toronto in two weeks for the all-star festivities — especially given the health situation of his wife Judy — but knowing Bowness, who once told 680 CJOB, “hockey is all my family knows,” he’ll have a great time once he gets there.

At 68 years old, Rick Bowness is going to the all-star game for the very first time — and maybe his only time — but just like the Stanley Cup he’s still chasing for over four decades, it’s been a long time coming.

John Shannon on the Jets: January 10
