Canada

Air Canada passenger tries to open aircraft door on London-Toronto flight

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 22, 2024 7:25 am
Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD
A passenger on an Air Canada flight from London, England, to Toronto allegedly tried to open the aircraft doors midflight on Sunday, according to the airline and police.

In a statement, Air Canada said there was an incident involving a “disruptive passenger” on the Toronto-bound flight from London’s Heathrow airport.

Air Canada said their crews were able to manage the situation with the passenger, which allowed for the flight to continue normally to Toronto Pearson Airport.

The flight landed in Toronto just after 3 p.m. Sunday.

Peel Regional Police told Global News once the plane landed, officers entered the aircraft and found the passenger — an elderly man — “had been in a state of crisis and confusion.”

“It does not appear that his actions were intentional,” police said.

Police also said the passenger had been restrained by Air Canada employees during the flight “as part of their flight and safety protocols.”

No criminal charges were laid, police said.

Air Canada noted for background that is is not possible to open aircraft doors at high altitude as the “doors are designed to act as a plug that takes advantage of the differences in internal and external air pressure to create a secure seal.”

