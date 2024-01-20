Vehicle collides with TTC streetcar, driver trapped

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto emergency officials say two people involved in a collision with a streetcar Saturday afternoon have been transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

Officers say all emergency teams were dispatched to the Bathurst and College Street area just before 3 p.m. after reports of a collision came in.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police say a vehicle reportedly collided with a TTC streetcar, leaving the driver of the vehicle trapped.

Once on the scene, medics transported the passenger of the vehicle to hospital, but say the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

EMS alongside police and fire units worked to free the driver, who was also transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

Police are urging drivers to find alternate routes as Bathurst Street will be closed from College Street to Ulster Street while the incident is handled.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of passengers on board the streetcar at the time of the crash is not known.