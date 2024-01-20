Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Vehicle collides with TTC streetcar, driver trapped

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted January 20, 2024 4:09 pm
The driver of the vehicle involved in a collision with a streetcar Saturday afternoon was rescued and transported to hospital alongside a passenger. A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. View image in full screen
The driver of the vehicle involved in a collision with a streetcar Saturday afternoon was rescued and transported to hospital alongside a passenger. A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Spencer Colby / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto emergency officials say two people involved in a collision with a streetcar Saturday afternoon have been transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

Officers say all emergency teams were dispatched to the Bathurst and College Street area just before 3 p.m. after reports of a collision came in.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police say a vehicle reportedly collided with a TTC streetcar, leaving the driver of the vehicle trapped.

Once on the scene, medics transported the passenger of the vehicle to hospital, but say the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

EMS alongside police and fire units worked to free the driver, who was also transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

Trending Now

Police are urging drivers to find alternate routes as Bathurst Street will be closed from College Street to Ulster Street while the incident is handled.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of passengers on board the streetcar at the time of the crash is not known.

More on Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices