Crime

Another man sentenced in 3-year-old Vancouver human trafficking case

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 19, 2024 5:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Calls for police task force on human trafficking'
Calls for police task force on human trafficking
Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West wants to see an inter-agency task force take on the issue of human trafficking, something he says is happening more often than people would think – May 21, 2022
Another man has been sentenced in a three-year-old human trafficking case involving girls in Vancouver.

Meaz Nour-Eldin, who was 23 when he was charged, was sentenced in December to six years behind bars on one count of trafficking a person under the age of 18.

Another young offender pled guilty last March and was sentenced to one-year probation for receiving material benefits from trafficking a minor.

Click to play video: 'Woman charged with human trafficking in Langley'
Woman charged with human trafficking in Langley

Vancouver police started searching for witnesses in the investigation in January 2019, after three men were charged in connection with the sexual exploitation and victimization of young girls, whom they believed “were recruited and trafficked for several months.”

Nour-Eldin, alias “Streets”,, was one of them, along with Elkan Vyizigiro, known as “Lavish” or “LK”, and the young offender. Vyizigiro remains in custody, awaiting sentencing.

Click to play video: 'Former B.C. independent federal candidate facing sexual assault, human trafficking charges'
Former B.C. independent federal candidate facing sexual assault, human trafficking charges

In December of 2019, Nour-Eldin and Vyizigiro were the subject of a Canada-wide warrant, wanted in Ontario on separate sex trafficking charges. At the time, the pair faced more than half a dozen charges each.

Nour-Eldin was  apprehended in December 2020 in Montreal, also wanted for kidnapping, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, robbery, and firearm charges.

Click to play video: '$50K reward offered for violent kidnapping suspect Meaz Nour-Eldin'
$50K reward offered for violent kidnapping suspect Meaz Nour-Eldin

“We recognize the courage of the victim to come forward and the role that support services have played in navigating this continuing court process,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a Friday news release regarding the Vancouver case. “We encourage anyone who has been or is a victim of human trafficking to call 911.”

Resources on trafficking are available on the Vancouver Police Department’s website. Other confidential support for victims and survivors is available 24/7 by calling the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010.

— with files from Simon Little

