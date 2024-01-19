Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Many more’ victims sought after arrest made in construction material frauds: York police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 19, 2024 11:35 am
Richmond Hill resident Ruzbeh Akhlaghi, 45, is facing a number of charges including six counts of fraud over $5,000. . View image in full screen
Richmond Hill resident Ruzbeh Akhlaghi, 45, is facing a number of charges including six counts of fraud over $5,000. . Handout / York Regional Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Officers are looking for “many more” victims after an arrest was made in a series of frauds involving construction materials, police say.

York Regional Police said an investigation was launched in 2022 looking into a construction company called National Concrete Forming and Pars Concrete.

Police allege a suspect bought concrete forms and other construction materials using fraudulent bank drafts, and then sold the items to third parties at a discounted price.

“By the time the initial sellers discovered the bank drafts were fake, the money was gone,” police said.

“These transactions total $600,000 in frauds…. The victims’ trust was gained before they accepted large bank drafts for products.”

The business card of the company police say was involved in the alleged frauds. View image in full screen
The business card of the company police say was involved in the alleged frauds. Handout / York Regional Police

It’s believed that similar transactions have been made for several years in the Greater Toronto-Hamilton Area and there are “many more” victims who haven’t come forward, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, officers executed a warrant at an address in Toronto that police said was associated with the company’s owner. An arrest was made and drugs were allegedly seized.

Trending Now
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Richmond Hill resident Ruzbeh Akhlaghi, 45, is facing a number of charges including six counts of fraud over $5,000.

At the time of the alleged offences, Akhlaghi was on probation for unrelated crimes, police said.

Anyone with information about the case can contact York police’s financial crimes unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6611 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

‘Many more’ victims sought after arrest made in construction material frauds: York police - image View image in full screen
Handout / York Regional Police
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices