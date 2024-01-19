Freezing rain warnings active in B.C. from Fraser Valley to Coquihalla Highway

Send this page to someone via email

Freezing rain warnings are in effect for British Columbia, spanning from the Fraser Valley to the Coquihalla Highway.

Drivers and commuters are being warned highways, roads and walkways may be icy, leading to dangerous driving conditions. Drivers are being asked to drive to their conditions.

The previous alerts in Metro Vancouver have ended.

In the Fraser Valley, Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Hope are under a freezing rain warning, as well.

“The roads this morning are quite icy. We strongly encourage everyone travelling this morning, if necessary, to slow down … (there is) lots of ice on the road, on the highways and feeder routes,” Abbotsford police Sgt. Paul Walker said.

“We want everyone to get from point A to B safely.”

“Prolonged” freezing rain is expected throughout Friday in these communities, according to Environment Canada.

“The freezing rain will transition to rain from west to east beginning with Abbotsford this morning, Chilliwack this afternoon, and finally Hope this evening,” the warning said on Friday.

Community members in freezing rain areas are being asked to clear storm and catch basin drains to prevent flooding.

In the Fraser Canyon and the Coquihalla Highway (from Hope to Merritt), freezing rain is expected to last throughout Friday and is forecast to transition to snow overnight.

After overnight snow, freezing rain is expected Saturday morning in this region.

Weather and driving conditions can rapidly change in the mountains in this area, drivers are being warned to stay vigilant and to drive to their conditions.

Snowfall warnings are also in effect for the South Thompson, Central Coast (inland sections including Bella Coola), North Coast (including Kitimat) and Bulkley Valley and the Lakes District (including Smithers, Houston and Burns Lake).

In all of these snowfall warnings, total accumulations are expected to reach between 10 and 15 cm by the evening. Visibility may be impacted due to heavy snow.

A freezing rain and wind warning is also in effect for the Central Coast.