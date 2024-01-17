Vernon man wanted for assault still at large

See more sharing options

A Vernon man is again wanted by RCMP for breaching a release order.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP issued a press release Wednesday, asking for the public’s help in locating a Shaun Rielly Thomas, 39.

“Police are seeking to arrest Thomas who is wanted for assault and numerous counts of breaching a release order,” reads the release.

Similar press releases were issued in August and October of 2023.

The new request for information about Thomas’s whereabouts doesn’t offer any new information, just that he has failed to show up where he was supposed to.

Shaun Thomas is described as five-foot-11, 181 pounds, he has black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Thomas is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP (250-545-7171 or Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or by leaving a tip online at http://www.nokscrimestoppers.com