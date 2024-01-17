Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vernon man wanted for assault still at large

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 17, 2024 2:46 pm
Shaun Thomas is wanted by Vernon RCMP . View image in full screen
Shaun Thomas is wanted by Vernon RCMP . Courtesy: Vernon RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Vernon man is again wanted by RCMP for breaching a release order.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP issued a press release Wednesday, asking for the public’s help in locating a Shaun Rielly Thomas, 39.

“Police are seeking to arrest Thomas who is wanted for assault and numerous counts of breaching a release order,” reads the release.

Similar press releases were issued in August and October of 2023.

Click to play video: 'Search for missing senior continues, but VSAR stood down'
Search for missing senior continues, but VSAR stood down
Trending Now

The new request for information about Thomas’s whereabouts doesn’t offer any new information, just that he has failed to show up where he was supposed to.

Story continues below advertisement

Shaun Thomas is described as five-foot-11, 181 pounds, he has black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Thomas is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP (250-545-7171 or Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or by leaving a tip online at http://www.nokscrimestoppers.com

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices