Crime

Gun violence on the decline in Laval according to 2023 police report

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted January 17, 2024 1:06 pm
Laval police report shows gun violence on the decline in 2023
WATCH: The Laval police department released its 2023 annual report and the numbers show a decline in gun violence in the city. Police say a new, more proactive strategy to deal with gun-related crimes is proving effective. Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports.
Efforts to quell gun violence in the North Shore city of Laval have been a success according to the latest annual police report.

Released Wednesday, the number of reported incidents of gun violence has dropped significantly.

In 2023, officers investigated 13 cases where a firearm was discharged. That’s down compared to 24 events in 2022, according to police.

This is the second consecutive year where there has been a decrease. said  Jean-François Rouselle, the assistant director of criminal investigations.

In 2021, the city saw gun violence spike to an all-time high with 43 cases.

Since then, Laval police say they have managed to tighten the vice on crime.

“Mainly what we changed is the strategy. Being more proactive. We transcended the silo inside the department focusing on the phenomenon of gun violence at the centre,” Rousselle said. “We have meetings to discuss action plans on a weekly basis.”

In 2023, officers seized 57 weapons and arrested 30 people on gun-related charges.

Working in tandem with neighbouring forces, like the SPVM and provincial police, has lead to an increase in resources, pressure and visibility, officials said.

Laval police investigate first homicide of 2024

However Laval police warn organized crime is also constantly evolving.

“We have to keep the pressure on them. They are reinventing themselves,” Rousselle said. “We saw an increase in arsons. They use that instead of shooting at houses now.”

The majority of arrests are men between the ages of 17 and 21 years old. As a long-term plan Laval police say they have stepped up their crime prevention tactics especially in local high schools.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

