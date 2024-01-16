Menu

Crime

Man shot in the leg inside Maple Ridge home in ‘targeted’ incident: RCMP

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 16, 2024 8:48 pm
Yellow police tape is seen outside a Ritchie Avenue home in Maple Ridge, B.C. where a man was shot on Mon. Jan. 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Yellow police tape is seen outside a Ritchie Avenue home in Maple Ridge, B.C. where a man was shot on Mon. Jan. 15, 2024. Global News
A man was shot in the leg at his Maple Ridge, B.C. home on Monday night in what Mounties believe was a “targeted incident.”

In a Tuesday news release, Ridge Meadows RCMP said officers and a canine unit found the victim inside the house after after 9 p.m.

The home on Ritchie Avenue near the Lougheed Highway is well known to them, police added.

The victim was treated by paramedics and brought to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, but RCMP said “there is no further threat to public safety at this time.” An RCMP cruiser could be seen outside the taped-off home on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the shooting, including witnesses and those with dashcam footage, is asked to contact the detachment at 604-463-6251.

