Heavy snow in the forecast for much of B.C.

A change in weather is headed to the southern part of B.C. and with it will come a heavy layer of snow.

Environment Canada issued dozens of snowfall warnings Tuesday morning, covering mountain passes, most of the Lower Mainland, the South Coast, the Kootenays, Okanagan and Shuswap.

“A cold front will combine with a Pacific low pressure system and bring snow, heavy at times into southern B.C.,” Environment Canada said in its warning.

“Snow will start (Tuesday night) and become heavy overnight. Total snowfall amounts near 15 to 20 cm can be expected before the snow tapers off Wednesday evening.”

Travellers may want to be mindful of the warning as it extends to the Coquihalla, from Hope all the way to Merritt, Highway 3, through Alison Pass, the Trans Canada Highway from Eagle’s Pass to Rogers Pass as well as the Okanagan Connector. In the Lower Mainland, the Sea to Sky Highway is expected to see similar conditions.

While B.C.’s Southern Interior may be getting snow, conditions on the south coast will be a slightly different situation.

The Pacific low pressure system is expected to bring widespread snow to the south coast Tuesday night, though snow may become mixed with rain over Greater Victoria on Wednesday afternoon before easing late in the afternoon or early evening.

“In addition, there is a risk of freezing rain tonight in southern sections near the United States border,” the Environment Canada alert said Tuesday.

With all winter weather warnings, Environment Canada pointed out that the travel conditions may be challenging.