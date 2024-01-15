Menu

Canada

Preliminary hearing begins for Quebec man charged with killing 3 pedestrians with truck

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 15, 2024 3:35 pm
Steeve Gagnon is escorted by police into court in Amqui, Que., Tuesday, March 14, 2023. A preliminary hearing for a Quebec man charged with killing three people with his truck has been postponed until January 2024. A spokesperson for the province's director of criminal and penal prosecutions says the request was made by Steeve Gagnon's lawyer on Tuesday. Gagnon, 38, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and nine counts of attempted murder in connection with the March 13 incident in Amqui, Que., about 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. View image in full screen
Steeve Gagnon is escorted by police into court in Amqui, Que., Tuesday, March 14, 2023. A preliminary hearing for a Quebec man charged with killing three people with his truck has been postponed until January 2024. A spokesperson for the province's director of criminal and penal prosecutions says the request was made by Steeve Gagnon's lawyer on Tuesday. Gagnon, 38, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and nine counts of attempted murder in connection with the March 13 incident in Amqui, Que., about 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. jqb
A preliminary hearing is underway for a Quebec man accused of killing three people with his truck last March.

Steeve Gagnon is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and nine counts of attempted murder in connection with the alleged attack on March 13 in Amqui, Que., about 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

A truck drove into several groups of pedestrians on a main street in the town in what police have described as an intentional act.

Gagnon, now 39, turned himself in after the alleged attack, which claimed the lives of 65-year-old Gérald Charest, 73-year-old Jean Lafrenière and 41-year-old Simon-Guillaume Bourget.

The hearing to determine whether there is enough evidence to send the case to trial is being heard under a publication ban at the courthouse in Amqui before Quebec court Judge Annick Boivin.

The accused was calm while listening to the witnesses and turned around a few times to look out a window behind him.

Gagnon is represented by defence lawyer Hugo Caissy while the Crown is represented by prosecutors Simon Blanchette and Jérôme Simard.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

