Preliminary hearing begins for Quebec man charged with killing 3 pedestrians with truck

Send this page to someone via email

A preliminary hearing is underway for a Quebec man accused of killing three people with his truck last March.

Steeve Gagnon is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and nine counts of attempted murder in connection with the alleged attack on March 13 in Amqui, Que., about 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

A truck drove into several groups of pedestrians on a main street in the town in what police have described as an intentional act.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Gagnon, now 39, turned himself in after the alleged attack, which claimed the lives of 65-year-old Gérald Charest, 73-year-old Jean Lafrenière and 41-year-old Simon-Guillaume Bourget.

The hearing to determine whether there is enough evidence to send the case to trial is being heard under a publication ban at the courthouse in Amqui before Quebec court Judge Annick Boivin.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was calm while listening to the witnesses and turned around a few times to look out a window behind him.

Gagnon is represented by defence lawyer Hugo Caissy while the Crown is represented by prosecutors Simon Blanchette and Jérôme Simard.