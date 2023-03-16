Menu

Canada

‘Quebec is Amqui:’ Premier visits grief-stricken community after fatal crash

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 12:54 pm
Click to play video: 'People of Amqui, Quebec in mourning after deadly truck attack'
People of Amqui, Quebec in mourning after deadly truck attack
The close-knit community of Amqui, Que., is remembering the two men killed after a truck ran down a group of pedestrians on the town's main street.
Quebec Premier François Legault visited the grieving community of Amqui, Que., where a driver rammed a pickup truck into a throng of pedestrians, killing two.

“I think if there is a message to send today it’s that Quebec is Amqui,” he said Thursday. “All of Quebec is with Matapédia, with the Bas-Saint-Laurent.”

Legault was alongside the leaders of opposition parties to offer support in the wake of the alleged attack that has rocked the small town in eastern Quebec. He spoke to residents, gently taking them by the hand to offer his condolences, and urged them to seek help if they need it.

Two men were killed and nine others — including two young children — were injured in the crash Monday afternoon. Quebec provincial police have said the alleged attack was intentional, with a driver plowing into pedestrians at random.

Read more: How residents in Amqui, Que. are ‘rallying’ in wake of fatal crash

Steeve Gagnon, 38, has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and Crown prosecutors have said more charges are possible as the investigation continues. The case returns to court in April.

Legault said it was difficult to find the words, but that more has to be done for mental health. Answering a reporter’s question, he said it was important to invest in mental health services, and that more would be revealed in the upcoming provincial budget next week.

“I think it’s important to tell the people who may have some difficulties to ask for help,” Legault said. “Help is available. It’s available right now, right here.”

Quebec Premier François Legault, centre, speaks to a first responder, in Amqui, Que., Thursday, March 16, 2023. Local MNA Parti Quebecois MNA Pascal Bérubé, right, looks on. View image in full screen
Quebec Premier François Legault, centre, speaks to a first responder, in Amqui, Que., Thursday, March 16, 2023. Local MNA Parti Quebecois MNA Pascal Bérubé, right, looks on. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

The premier also thanked local leaders, first responders and bystanders who swiftly took action as the emergency unfolded. He said his thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones.

Trending Now
“Courage, everyone. We’re with you all,” Legault said. “We’re thinking of you.”

Read more: Man booed, charged with dangerous driving causing death in ‘horrific’ Amqui, Que. crash

Flowers, candles and stuffed animals lined the steps of a church in Amqui, where residents have gathered in the days following the crash. A similar memorial was set up near the scene of the fatal collision, where Legault and other elected officials placed bouquets of white flowers.

A candlelight vigil is planned for 7 p.m. in front of the Saint-Benoit-Joseph-Labre church.

— with files from The Canadian Press

