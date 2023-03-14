Menu

Crime

Driver to appear in court over fatal crash that killed 2, injured 9 in Amqui, Que.

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 7:47 am
Click to play video: '‘Horrific’: Pickup truck strikes pedestrians in Amqui, Que., killing two'
‘Horrific’: Pickup truck strikes pedestrians in Amqui, Que., killing two
Two people were killed and nine others injured when a man in a pickup truck struck a group of pedestrians in Amqui, in the Gaspésie region of Quebec, on Monday afternoon. A preliminary investigation shows the collision was most likely a voluntary act, according to police. Brayden Jagger Haines reports.
Quebec provincial police say a man is expected to appear in court Tuesday after he allegedly plowed into pedestrians — killing two of them and injuring nine others in Amqui, Que.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Hélène St-Pierre said the 38-year-old driver will be at the courthouse in the eastern Quebec town in the afternoon, but could not specify which charges he faces. Global News has reached out to Quebec’s Crown prosecutors about the charges.

The investigation continues into the fatal crash, which occurred in the downtown Amqui on Monday afternoon. Police say the driver allegedly drove into pedestrians with a pickup truck on St-Benoît Boulevard, also known as Route 132.

Provincial police Sgt. Claude Doiron told reporters gathered at the scene Tuesday the investigation suggests the act was “pre-meditated.”

Read more: Crash that killed 2 pedestrians in Amqui, Quebec appears intentional, police say

Story continues below advertisement

Two men, one in his 60s and the other in his 70s, were killed in the crash. Police identified them as Gérald Charest and Jean Lafrenière.

Three victims were still in critical condition after sustaining life-threatening injuries. The other six people were seriously injured, but police say their lives are not in danger.

Doiron confirmed the youngest victim is a baby under the age of one, but their life is not in danger.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of committing a fatal hit and run and homicide after he turned himself into authorities. The man in custody is from the area and he has been cooperating with investigators, according to Doiron.

Police say a motive has yet to be established and the investigation is ongoing.

A large perimetre remained in place at the scene of the crash and Route 132 was closed to traffic.

with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier and The Canadian Press

Sureté du QuébecQuebec provincial policeGaspesieAmquiQuebec fatal crashAmqui crashAmqui crash investigationAmqui fatal crashAmqui hit and runAmqui suspect
