Canada

Amqui is the site of a ‘serious accident’ in Quebec. What we know

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 5:31 pm
A Sûreté du Québec emblem is pictured on an officer in Quebec City, Quebec on Thursday, July 28, 2022. View image in full screen
A Sûreté du Québec emblem is pictured on an officer in Quebec City, Quebec on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press
The Sûreté du Québec is investigating what one provincial official is calling a “serious accident” in Amqui in the Gaspésie involving a pickup truck and several pedestrians.

SQ spokesperson Claude Doiron said the crash happened in downtown Amqui Monday afternoon on St-Benoît Boulevard, also known as Route 132.

Read more: A look at how the Quebec daycare bus crash unfolded, according to witnesses

Doiron said several pedestrians were severely injured in the crash but was unable to give an exact number.

Some of the pedestrians sustained life-threatening injuries, he said.

A spokesperson with the regional health authority, CISSS du Bas-Saint-Laurent, confirmed that a code orange was launched at the Amqui Hospital, shortly after the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

Guy Turmel was unable to say how many people were treated at the local hospital but said resources had been mobilized to deal with the incoming patients.

A code orange signalizes a major event or emergency resulting in multiple casualties. In Quebec, a code orange is called when six or more people are injured.

Turmel added that five patients were being transferred to other hospitals because they required specialized care. Three he said were taken to Quebec City, one to Rimouski and one to Montreal.

Turmel, citing privacy reasons, was unable to comment on any of the patients’ conditions.

A psychological support team was also dispatched to the scene with Turmel saying many people people who witnessed the event were in shock.

Turmel added that anyone needing psychological support can also call the provincial help line at 811 option 2.

The driver of the pickup truck was being questioned by police.

The circumstances of the crash are not yet known but Doiron said the road, which cuts through the town, has sidewalks on either side.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by cube truck in Montreal

Quebec Public Security Minister François Bonnardel said on Twitter that preliminary information suggests a “serious accident” took place in Amqui.

Trending Now

Bonnardel added he is monitoring the situation and that teams were being deployed to the area. Bonnardel is also keeping in touch with MNA Pascal Bérubé, who left Quebec City to be in his riding.

Bérubé also took to Twitter and said he was troubled by what he had heard and noted the possibility of multiple injuries or deaths.

St-Benoît Boulvard was partially closed with alternating traffic in both directions to allow for the investigation.

