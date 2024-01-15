Snowmobile crash kills 1 in northern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

A snowmobile crash in northern Ontario left one man dead.

Ontario Provincial Police said shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle snowmobile crash on a trail around six kilometres from Cartier, Ont., which is northwest of Sudbury.

Two snowmobiles were travelling on the trail together when one crashed into a tree, police said.

The 51-year-old man operating the vehicle was taken to a hospital by ambulance and he died later that day, police said.

No passengers were on the snowmobile with the man and no other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the OPP.

Police said the trail was closed at the time of the incident and noted that most trails in the northeast region are still closed.