Former veteran Kingston city councillor, mayor Ken Matthews dies at 95

Send this page to someone via email

One of Kingston, Ont.’s, longest-serving politicians is being remembered for his hard work and dedication to the city and its citizens.

Veteran former city councillor and mayor, Ken Matthews, died Wednesday at the age of 95.

“He really embodied what local politics was all about,” current Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson said of Matthews this week.

“He cared so deeply for people.”

Matthews spent more than three decades on city council, including a stint as the city’s mayor in 1993.

His tenure as mayor began in unusual way — having his name pulled out of a box, chosen at random to replace outgoing mayor Helen Cooper after she resigned midway through her term to accept a provincial appointment.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

At the time Matthews said while he’d have preferred to have won by a vote, he accepted the top job and held it until 1994 when he lost his re-election bid to Gary Bennett.

Story continues below advertisement

Matthews was well-known for sticking up for those who needed help during his municipal career, making headlines while mayor for picking up a shovel to help someone get out of their house after a snowstorm.

He also made news for chasing down and cornering a thief who had just robbed a local business.

Matthews was also heavily involved in local youth sports. Having been a coach, a manager and a builder, he was inducted into the Kingston and District Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.

“It always came across so clearly how passionate he was for Kingston and about this community,” Paterson said.

Matthews spent his final years at Extendicare Kingston, and an online obituary makes special note to thank nursing staff working at the retirement home.

“Ken loved his community and would do anything to help you if he could,” the obituary reads.

A graveside service will be held for Matthews on Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. at Glenhaven Memorial Gardens, Glenburnie.

— with files from Shane Gibson and Darryn Davis