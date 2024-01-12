Yemen strikes are ‘consequences’ of Houthi Red Sea attacks, Canada says

Send this page to someone via email

Strikes against Houthi targets by the United States and the United Kingdom in Yemen are the “consequences” of the rebel group’s attacks in the Red Sea, Canada says.

Canada joined Australia, Bahrain and the Netherlands in providing support for the strikes, but the extent of that support was not immediately clear.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Defence Minister Bill Blair said in a statement Friday that Canadian Armed Forces personnel deployed with U.S. Central Command supported the operation.

“Canada condemns the reckless Houthi attacks against commercial ships and crew operating in the Red Sea. They directly impact the flow of food, fuel, humanitarian assistance and other essential commodities to populations around the world, which can affect the global economy,” the ministers said.

“We call on Houthis to cease their attacks immediately, and reiterate that they bear the consequences of their actions. We remain committed to working with our partners in the Middle East to help advance sustainable peace and security in the region.”

The Houthis are an Iran-backed rebel group that has been attacking western commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea in opposition to Israel’s actions in Gaza.

The attacks have impacted global shipping, as the Red Sea is a vital trade route linking Asia to Europe and North America. Close to 15 per cent of the world’s goods flow through the sea.

View image in full screen This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Galaxy Leader ship offshore of As Salif, Yemen, in the Red Sea, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Maxar Technologies via AP

The strikes targeted Houthi-connected facilities storing the rebel group’s combat drones and ballistic and anti-ship missiles, as well as air defence systems and logistical hubs in Yemen, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed in a statement.

Multiple U.S. officials told the Associated Press and Reuters that more than a dozen targets were successfully hit.

The British Defence Ministry said it directly conducted precision strikes on two facilities that had been used by the Houthis to launch drones and missiles.

“In planning the strikes, particular care was taken to minimize any risks to civilians, and any such risks were mitigated further by the decision to conduct the strikes during the night,” the ministry said in a statement.

That attack came days after the U.S., U.K., Canada and several other nations issued a stern warning to the Houthis to stop targeting vessels or face consequences.

Joly and Blair said the strikes were consistent with the UN Charter.

“Despite multiple strong warnings from the international community, Houthi attacks in the Red Sea have continued, including against U.S. Navy vessels,” they said.

“These actions follow the adoption of UNSCR 2722 by the UN Security Council on January 10, 2024, demanding the Houthis end attacks on merchant and commercial vessels.”

— with files from Global News’ Sean Boynton