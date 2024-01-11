U.S., U.K. strike Houthi targets in Yemen in response to Red Sea attacks

Send this page to someone via email

The United States and Britain conducted a series of airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen Thursday night in a massive response to escalating attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed.

The move marks a dramatic escalation of a simmering regional conflict in the Middle East sparked by Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel last October and Israel’s responsive offensive on Gaza.

Canada was among a number of western allies that supported the strikes, Biden said in a statement provided by the White House.

“These targeted strikes are a clear message that the United States and our partners will not tolerate attacks on our personnel or allow hostile actors to imperil freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most critical commercial routes,” the president said.

“I will not hesitate to direct further measures to protect our people and the free flow of international commerce as necessary.”

Multiple U.S. officials told the Associated Press and Reuters the airstrikes were targeting logistical hubs, air defence systems and weapons storage locations used by the Houthi rebels in Yemen. More than a dozen targets were successfully hit, the officials said.

Global News has reached out to the Pentagon and the U.K. Defence Ministry for comment. Before the strikes began, a U.S. defence official earlier Thursday said they would not comment on possible future military operations.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his cabinet held an emergency meeting earlier Thursday evening on the issue, where the subject of launching the retaliatory airstrikes was discussed after a massive attack by the Houthis on ships in the Red Sea earlier this week.

That attack came days after the U.S., U.K., Canada and several other nations issued a stern warning to the Houthis to stop targeting vessels or face consequences. The United Nations Security Council also urged the Houthis to stand down.

The Houthis are an Iran-backed rebel group that has been attacking western commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea in opposition to Israel’s actions in Gaza.

The attacks have impacted global shipping, as the Red Sea is a vital trade route linking Asia to Europe and North America. Close to 15 per cent of the world’s goods flow through the sea.

Several shipping companies have rerouted their vessels around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, adding weeks and extra fuel costs to their journeys.

Canada has joined a U.S.-led multinational operation, Prosperity Guardian, that sent additional military assets and personnel to defend ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden from the Houthi attacks.

Global News has reached out to the Department of National Defence and Global Affairs Canada for comment on how the government was supporting the airstrikes in Yemen, and whether Canadian Armed Forces troops and assets in the region are preparing for a potential retaliation by the Houthis, Iran or other Iran-backed groups.

The U.S. has maintained that Prosperity Guardian is a defensive operation, with Pentagon press secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder comparing it to a “highway patrol” on Thursday.

But he and the White House have made clear the military assets deployed to the region also have offensive capabilities, and that the U.S. will not hesitate to use them if necessary.

“The Houthis need to stop these attacks … they will bear the consequences for any failure to do so,” White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

The U.S. military said the Houthis earlier on Thursday had staged their 27th attack on shipping since Nov. 19, firing an anti-ship ballistic missile into international shipping lanes in the Gulf of Aden.

Earlier this week, U.S. and British naval forces shot down a number of drones and missiles fired by the Houthis toward the southern Red Sea.

U.K. Defence Minister Grant Shapps called Tuesday’s barrage “the largest attack from the Iranian-backed Houthis in the Red Sea to date.”

The Houthis, who seized much of Yemen in a civil war, have vowed to attack ships linked to Israel or bound for Israeli ports. However, many of the targeted ships have had no links to Israel.

—With files from the Associated Press and Reuters