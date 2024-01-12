Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Five-year sentence in death of Abbotsford, B.C. officer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 12, 2024 10:25 am
Click to play video: 'City of Abbotsford mourns death of police constable'
City of Abbotsford mourns death of police constable
The City of Abbotsford is mourning the death of Constable Allan Young, who died on Tuesday of injuries suffered during an altercation while he was off-duty in Nelson. Nadia Stewart reports. – Jul 22, 2020
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A B.C. man has been sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of manslaughter in the death of an off-duty Abbotsford police officer.

B.C. prosecutors say Alex Willness received 405 days’ credit for the time he spent in custody before being sentenced, and was ordered to serve the remaining nearly four years in prison.

Fifty-five-year-old Const. Allan Young died several days after a July 2020 altercation while he was visiting Nelson, B.C.

Willness, who is from Castlegar, B.C., was charged about eight months later.

Click to play video: 'Mother of murdered Surrey woman urging witnesses to come forward to police'
Mother of murdered Surrey woman urging witnesses to come forward to police
Trending Now

Young moved to Canada from Scotland in 1997 and spent four years with the Toronto Police Service before joining Abbotsford police in 2004.

Story continues below advertisement

A statement from the Abbotsford Police Department calls Young’s death “senseless and unnecessary” but adds that it is glad the prosecution resulted in the conviction.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“However, nothing will bring Const. Young back to his loving family or back to us at the AbbyPD,” the statement says.

“Const. Young and his family remain in our thoughts and our hearts.”

More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices