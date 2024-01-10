Reset the counter: Truck strikes Massey Tunnel

Send this page to someone via email

Sparks flew as a truck hauling an overheight load scraped the ceiling of the Massey Tunnel Wednesday night.

Delta resident Hannah Greenway was driving home, when her dashcam captured a flatbed truck making contact with the tunnel multiple times.

“I hit my brakes too and waited to see what was happening. He kind of looked stuck, and then a few cars behind me started to go around the truck, so I started to go around,” says Greenway.

The collision happened just after 8 p.m. in the southbound lane.

After, there were traffic reports of a stalled semi on the north end of the tunnel. It didn’t cause major delays and was cleared shortly after.

Crews have also just started repairs to the Highway 17-A overpass which was struck by an overheight truck back in July 2023.

Speaking to Global News, Delta City Councillor Dylan Kruger says he’s dumbfounded.

“It’s like okay its another week, which overpass are we hitting this week? Two days after we started repairs on 17-A and just a week after the overpass on 112th Street was hit, to see this, and not just an overpass but a critical, critical crossing of the George Massey Tunnel. It’s just bordering on the comical now. You couldn’t write it better than this.”

Just less than two weeks ago, a driver with Chohan Freight Forwarders struck the 112th Street overpass on Highway 99, blocking southbound lanes for the rest of the day.

Hannah Greenway has informed Richmond RCMP about the incident.

Global News has reached out to the Ministry of Transportation but did not get an immediate response.