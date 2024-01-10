Man shot after alleged home invasion in southwest Calgary: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man was shot after an alleged home invasion in southwest Calgary on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, the shooting happened in the 1600 block of 36th Avenue S.W. at around 4:45 p.m.

Police told Global News the male victim called a taxi to take him to hospital after he was shot in the leg.

The victim is known to police, CPS said.

Police said the shooting was “not random” and officers will continue to investigate the incident.