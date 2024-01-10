Group travelled from Quebec to Mississauga to steal high-end vehicles, police allege

Multiple arrests have been made after a group of males travelled from Quebec to Mississauga, Ont., in order to steal high-end vehicles, police say.
Peel Regional Police said Wednesday that on Jan. 3 at around 7 p.m., officers “became aware” of several males staying at a short-term rental in the area of Cawthra and Burnhamthorpe roads in Mississauga.
“Police had information that these males were from the Quebec area and attended Mississauga to steal high-end vehicles,” officers said.
The following day, officers from Peel’s 12 Division auto unit and the tactical unit executed a search warrant on a home in Mississauga.
Five men and two teens were arrested.
A 20-year-old man, four 19-year-old men and two 17-year-old boys, all from Quebec, have been charged.
Police said their investigation is ongoing.
