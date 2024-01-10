Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Group travelled from Quebec to Mississauga to steal high-end vehicles, police allege

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 10, 2024 11:23 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
Multiple arrests have been made after a group of males travelled from Quebec to Mississauga, Ont., in order to steal high-end vehicles, police say.

Peel Regional Police said Wednesday that on Jan. 3 at around 7 p.m., officers “became aware” of several males staying at a short-term rental in the area of Cawthra and Burnhamthorpe roads in Mississauga.

“Police had information that these males were from the Quebec area and attended Mississauga to steal high-end vehicles,” officers said.

The following day, officers from Peel’s 12 Division auto unit and the tactical unit executed a search warrant on a home in Mississauga.

Five men and two teens were arrested.

A 20-year-old man, four 19-year-old men and two 17-year-old boys, all from Quebec, have been charged.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

