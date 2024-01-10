Group travelled from Quebec to Mississauga to steal high-end vehicles, police allege

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Multiple arrests have been made after a group of males travelled from Quebec to Mississauga, Ont., in order to steal high-end vehicles, police say.

Peel Regional Police said Wednesday that on Jan. 3 at around 7 p.m., officers “became aware” of several males staying at a short-term rental in the area of Cawthra and Burnhamthorpe roads in Mississauga.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Police had information that these males were from the Quebec area and attended Mississauga to steal high-end vehicles,” officers said.

The following day, officers from Peel’s 12 Division auto unit and the tactical unit executed a search warrant on a home in Mississauga.

Five men and two teens were arrested.

A 20-year-old man, four 19-year-old men and two 17-year-old boys, all from Quebec, have been charged.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said their investigation is ongoing.