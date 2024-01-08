Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading despite losses in the energy stocks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 8, 2024 11:58 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is seen Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is seen Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s main stock index was up in late-morning trading, despite losses in the energy sector as the price of oil fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 16.17 points at 20,953.72.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 86.49 points at 37,379.62. The S&P 500 index was up 23.30 points at 4,720.54, while the Nasdaq composite was up 163.82 points at 14,687.89.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.76 cents US compared with 74.92 cents US on Friday.

Trending Now

The February crude oil contract was down US$3.03 at US$70.78 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 10 cents at US$2.79 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$7.30 at US$2,042.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was up two cents at US$3.82 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices