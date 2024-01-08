S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading despite losses in the energy stocks

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock index was up in late-morning trading, despite losses in the energy sector as the price of oil fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 16.17 points at 20,953.72.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 86.49 points at 37,379.62. The S&P 500 index was up 23.30 points at 4,720.54, while the Nasdaq composite was up 163.82 points at 14,687.89.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.76 cents US compared with 74.92 cents US on Friday.

The February crude oil contract was down US$3.03 at US$70.78 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 10 cents at US$2.79 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$7.30 at US$2,042.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was up two cents at US$3.82 a pound.